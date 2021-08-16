Sidharth Shukla says he is 'sorry for the state Afghanistan is in'; gets trolled for his post

Actor Sidharth Shukla, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, recently shared a post on Instagram amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

The 'Bigg Boss 13' winner posted a monochrome picture of himself and said he is sorry for the state Afghanistan is in currently. He also asked whether humanity still existed.

"Feeling sorry for the state Afganistan is in…. Does humanity still exist," he wrote.

Take a look at his post here:

Several fans and followers of appreciated the actor raising his voice on the serious issue. "Yes it's really sad to see where this world is heading to... We can only pray," a comment on his post read.

"Atleast some actors are spreading awareness about good and necessary things," another comment read.

"Yess really sad to see the state Afghanistan is in right now," a user wrote.

However, a section of users trolled him as the picture he posted was of himself. Here are a couple of reactions of the users.

Meanwhile, Sidharth appeared along with Shehnaaz Gill on the 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT' hosted by Karan Johar.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz were spotted by the paparazzi at Mumbai's Filmcity. They were seen chitchatting and blushing as they posed for the shutterbugs.

While Shehnaaz looked pretty in a pink salwar suit, Sidharth Shukla looked dapper in a dark blue kurta pajama and a green jacket.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 02:17 PM IST