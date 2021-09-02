Sidharth Shukla passes away: 'Dil Se Dil Tak' co-star Rashami Desai mourns his death

Actor Sidharth Shukla's tragic demise has sent shock waves through the entertainment industry.

Sidharth’s 'Dil Se Dil Tak' co-star and fellow 'Bigg Boss' contestant, actress Rashami Desai has expressed grief on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Rashami shared a broken heart emoji soon after the unfortunate news surfaced online.

Rashami and Sidharth shared a love-and-hate relationship over the years. The two were a part of a hit show 'Dil Se Dil Tak', however, they were seen at loggerheads in 'Bigg Boss 13' and their patchy equation even caused many ugly fights in the show.

Here's her tweet:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The 'Bigg Boss 13' winner passed away at the age of 40 after suffering a massive heart attack. He was brought dead to Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital on Thursday morning.

Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na'. He later appeared on shows such as 'Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi', 'Love U Zindagi' but became a household name with 'Balika Vadhu.'

He also participated in reality shows, including 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7' and 'Bigg Boss 13'.

He was last seen as the lead in the web series 'Broken But Beautiful 3'.

Recently, he appeared as a special guest in 'Dance Deewane 3' and 'Bigg Boss OTT' will Shehnaaz Gill.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 01:25 PM IST