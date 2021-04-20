Sidharth Shukla has a befitting reply to paparazzo questioning Shehnaaz Gill’s phone quality

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been enjoying a massive fan following after their stint in the reality show.

The duo keeps trending on social media as their fans miss their cute chemistry in the show.

Popularly known as 'SidNaaz' by their fans, they appeared together for the first time on screen, after Bigg Boss, for Darshan Raval's track Bhula Dunga.

On Monday, Shehnaaz posted a video on her official Instagram handle where she danced on song Baila Conmigo.

The actor looked adorable in the video and was showered with love from her fans. However, one of the photographers shared the video on his Twitter handle and complained about the bad video quality. He wrote, "Honestly a very cute effort by #shehnaazgill but wish it was shot on a better phone."

Soon after, Sidharth came in defense of his friend and said that the video was 'shot on the best possible phone' and if he didn’t like the video he should not have shared it.

"Bhai now that your concerns about a friend ... let me just politely put it to your knowledge it’s was shot on the best possible phone ....for her fans ... if you didn’t like it why did you up it," Sidharth tweeted.