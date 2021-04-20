Sidharth Shukla has a befitting reply to paparazzo questioning Shehnaaz Gill’s phone quality

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been enjoying a massive fan following after their stint in the reality show.
The duo keeps trending on social media as their fans miss their cute chemistry in the show.
Popularly known as 'SidNaaz' by their fans, they appeared together for the first time on screen, after Bigg Boss, for Darshan Raval's track Bhula Dunga.
On Monday, Shehnaaz posted a video on her official Instagram handle where she danced on song Baila Conmigo.
The actor looked adorable in the video and was showered with love from her fans. However, one of the photographers shared the video on his Twitter handle and complained about the bad video quality. He wrote, "Honestly a very cute effort by #shehnaazgill but wish it was shot on a better phone."
Soon after, Sidharth came in defense of his friend and said that the video was 'shot on the best possible phone' and if he didn’t like the video he should not have shared it.
"Bhai now that your concerns about a friend ... let me just politely put it to your knowledge it’s was shot on the best possible phone ....for her fans ... if you didn’t like it why did you up it," Sidharth tweeted.
While Shehnaaz did not reply to the photographer's tweet, she liked Sidharth's tweet.
Well, this is not the end. The photographer then shared a picture of the actor which Sidharth had posted on his official Instagram account.
"Inside every man is a beast, that protects a queen. Who is that Queen #sidharthshukla," the celebrity photographer captioned the picture.
However, once again, Sidharth couldn't hold himself from reacting to it and said, "I would have never replied to that ... but cause I did for your previous one .. one more for you ..... QUEEN is the one who raised ME."
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sidharth and Shehnaaz have done a few singles together. They featured together in Neha and Tony Kakkar’s Shona Shona and Dil Ko Karaar Aaya apart from Bhula Dena.
The duo will also be seen in an upcoming song, sung by Shreya Ghoshal.
Sidharth is also gearing up for the release of his debut web series Broken But Beautiful 3. On the other hand, Shehnaaz wrapped up her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The actress shot for the film in Canada. The will hit the theatres on Dussehra this year.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)