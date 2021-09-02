Sidharth Shukla Funeral Pics: Asim Riaz arrives at Cooper Hospital; Vikas Gupta, Shefali Jariwala and others seen at actor's home

Hours after the death of popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla, his 'Bigg Boss 13' co-contestants Asim Riaz and Hindustani Bhau were seen at Mumbai's Cooper hospital. Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Rahul Mahajan also arrived at the hospital.

Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday after suffering a massive heart attack in the morning. He was 40.

According to one of the hospital officials, he was brought dead to the hospital.

Senior doctor from the forensic department of Cooper hospital said they received the deceased body around 11.30am and now they are conducting a post-mortem following which they will disclose the cause of death.

“Exact cause of death is still ascertain and it will be clear whether the Actor died of heart attack or some other reason,” he said.

Sidharth's close friends Aarti Singh, Vikas Gupta and Shefali Jariwala were spotted arriving at his residence in Mumbai.

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na' in 2008.

However, Sidharth tasted fame and popularity and became a household name with 'Balika Vadhu', wherein he played the main lead.

In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' where he had played a supporting role.

He was last seen in the web series 'Broken But Beautiful 3'.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 02:44 PM IST