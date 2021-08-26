Sidharth Shukla defends rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill amid fan wars on Twitter; here's what he wrote

Actor and 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla recently reacted to a Twitter user who tried to shame his rumoured girlfriend, actress Shehnaaz Gill.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly know as 'SidNaaz', gained a massive fan following after their stint in Salman Khan's reality show. The duo keeps trending on social media as their fans miss their cute chemistry in the show.

However, some fans of Shehnaaz and Sidharth also often seem to be at loggerheads with each other.

Recently, after a fan club spoke ill about the Punjabi singer-actress, Sidharth came out in her defense.

A user tweeted that Shehnaaz Gill encourages fans to write ill about Sidharth Shukla. Replying to this, Sidharth wrote, "Please you don’t need to shame her … it’s not her fault it’s some ppl from that FD …she herself has asked them to stop all this like I have … let’s just be civil and make this place better … so that we can enjoy and learn from each other … makes sense .. (sic)".

The actor also addressed the foul language used by some of the fans and said, "That’s disgusting… sorry guys you have to go through all this because of me."

When a user accused Sidharth of being "selectively blind" towards people, he said, "Well first check if I have or I haven’t …. Clearly I am not selectively blind … and please don’t teach me … teach your friends thank you (sic)".

It may be mentioned that this is not the first time that Sidharth defended Shehnaaz. There have been multiple incidents in the past where he's been vocal about his support for her.

Earlier, when a pap had commented on the video shared by Shehnaaz that it wasn't of good quality, Sidharth had shut him with his tweet.

"Bhai now that your concerns about a friend ... let me just politely put it to your knowledge it’s was shot on the best possible phone ....for her fans ... if you didn’t like it why did you up it," he had tweeted.

Meanwhile, last week, Sidharth and Shehnaaz appeared together as special guests on 'Bigg Boss OTT' hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, and 'Dance Deewane 3'.

They have also worked together in several projects after their apearance in 'Bigg Boss 13'.

On the work front, Shehnaaz is gearing up for the release of her Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh.' On the other hand, Sidharth was last seen in his first web series 'Broken But Beautiful 3'.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 01:42 PM IST