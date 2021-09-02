Sidharth Shukla dead: Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Shefali Jariwala and other 'Bigg Boss' contestants mourn his death

Actor and 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday (September 2). His death was confirmed by a senior official of Mumbai's Cooper Hospital.

Senior doctors from the forensic department of Cooper hospital said that Sidharth was brought dead to the hospital around 11:30 am and now they are conducting a post-mortem following which they will disclose the cause of death.

His untimely demise has sent shock waves to the entire entertainment industry.

Sidharth, who won the 13th season of 'Bigg Boss', had also participated in 'Bigg Boss 14' as a senior contestant.

Recently, he appeared a special guest on 'Bigg Boss OTT' with his good friend Shehnaaz Gill.

Several former 'Bigg Boss' contestants took to their respective social media handles to mourns the actor's death.

Actress Gauahar Khan, who had appeared in the 14th season as a senior with Sidharth, took to her Instagram story and posted a broken heart emoji.

Advertisement

'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik said that she can't believe Sidharth is no more. "Numb! May your soul rest is peace," she added.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Shefali Jariwali posted a picture of the late actor on Instagram and wrote, "RIP Mere Dost."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee also said she is numb. "I am just Numb..Why Sid?Too soon…May your soul rest in peace my friend," she tweeted.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na' in 2008.

However, Sidharth tasted fame and popularity and became a household name with 'Balika Vadhu', wherein he played the main lead.

In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' where he had played a supporting role.

He was last seen in the web series 'Broken But Beautiful 3'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 01:26 PM IST