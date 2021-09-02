Sidharth Shukla dead at 40: From 'Balika Vadhu' to 'Broken But Beautiful 3', a look at his journey in showbiz

Actor and 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday (September 2) after a massive heart attack. He was 40.

The news of his death was confirmed by a senior official of Cooper Hospital, Mumbai.

Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na' in 2008.

This was followed by appearances in shows such as 'Aahat', 'Love U Zindagi' and 'CID'.

However, Sidharth tasted fame and popularity and became a household name with 'Balika Vadhu', wherein he played the main lead.

Following this, Shukla made several appearances in reality shows such as 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' Season 6, 'India’s Got Talent', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 7', 'Bigg Boss 13', as well as 'Bigg Boss 14'.

He was the winner of 'Bigg Boss 13' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 7'.

In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' opposite Alia Bhatt where he had a supporting role.

Sidharth has also featured in several music videos with his close friend and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Shehnaaz Gill, including tracks like 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona.'

The actor was last seen opposite Sonia Rathee in the web series 'Broken But Beautiful 3'.

