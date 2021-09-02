Sidharth Shukla dead at 40: 'Balika Vadhu' actor's pics, videos with mom will leave you teary-eyed

Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long-running TV serial 'Balika Vadhu', died in Mumbai after a massive heart attack on Thursday. A Cooper Hospital spokesperson said that the actor was "brought dead" in the morning. He was 40.

Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters.

The 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' was very close to his mom Rita Shukla. In an interview with Humans of Bombay on International Women’s Day 2020, the actor had spoken about his supportive mother.

"People know me as a man with a rough exterior. But I’ll always melt for my mom. Right from the time I was born, she’s been the most important person in my life," he told HOB.

"I was the youngest of 3 kids & too small to play with my sisters, so I was always around mom. Back when I was a toddler, I’d cry if I had to go a second without her–so even while making rotis, she’d hold me in one hand & the roller in another! As I grew older, she became my best friend," the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner added.

"Every time I came back home after playing, we’d talk about everything under the sun–while other kids were hiding things from their parents, I wanted to tell her all about my life," he said.

He had also shared that after his father's demise, his mother looked after the family and was their rock.

"When dad passed away 15 years ago, it felt like the umbrella over us had been taken away. But my mom was our rock–she never showed any signs of vulnerability. Despite our poor finances, she ran the house, looked after 3 kids and fulfilled all our demand," he said.

Here are the actor's pictures with his mother.

