Sidharth Shukla cries in the rain in ‘Broken But Beautiful 3' poster

Sidharth Shukla's fans, along with the fans of Season 1 and Season 2 of the show, have been eagerly awaiting the release of the third season of the popular franchise - Broken But Beautiful.

On-location pictures and BTS of Sidharth and co-star, Sonia Rathee, had created quite a buzz and huge anticipation for the teaser, poster and trailer. Today, the makers launched the character poster of Sidharth Shukla as Agastya, giving the viewers a sneak peek into his world.

While Agastya is an idealist, opinionated, and rebellious, he believes he is boon to the theatre world. Agastya Rao, an aspiring director, falls in love with Rumi Desai, his muse.

In the poster, Sidharth seems dejected, and helpless, against the backdrop of rain. Agastya made the mistake of falling in love with someone from the world he shuns.