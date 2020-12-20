Sidharth Shukla breaks silence about viral 'drunk driving' video, here is what he has to say

A video that went viral on social media last week showed TV star Sidharth Shukla engaging in a heated argument with a man on the road, a night after his birthday.

In the clip, while the man, who's reportedly one of the offenders, accused the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner of drunk driving, Sidharth, in turn, claimed that he was threatened by goons armed with knives.

Now, in a recent interview, the actor reacted to the accusations and rubbished the reports of being drunk while having an altercation with his brother-in-law's staff.

"Whatever happened is all out there; I think there have been a couple of video clips of the incident that people have seen. I just have one thing to say that with the online space being so vast, some of these platforms are really starved for news. Somebody said that I was drunk and that was the headline put out without any verification," he told The Times of India.

"It’s really sad that you have gone out to help someone and they make you out to be the wrong one. Of course, major part of the media got it right. They went on to see the videos the following day and put out correct information. It’s not like a person needs validation or recognition when he happens to do something good or he helps someone, but when it’s turned around and the person is accused of something, it leaves a bitter feeling in the heart. But I guess that’s life, so it’s okay," Shukla added.

In the video, a man, who was filming the actor seated in the driver's seat of his car, was heard saying: "This is Sidharth Shukla. He is drunk driving."



The person had also accuses the actor of hitting someone with his car: "Aapne bewajah gareeb ko mare na sir? Abhi baat kyon palat rahe ho? Abhi baat mat palto (You hit a poor person unnecessarily, isn't it sir? Why are you changing the topic? Don't change the topic now)."

To this, Sidharth took out his right hand from the car's window and replied: "Usne mujhe chaku dikhaya (he threatened me with a knife)."

The actor had reportedly complained to the police, who nabbed the accused.