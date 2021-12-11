Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: Lesser known facts about the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner

Sidharth Shukla was born on 12 December 1980 in Bombay. Fans and family members were shocked by his untimely death on September 2, 2021.

The actor has been adored by his admirers. His death was caused by a sudden cardiac arrest. He played the lead in many television shows from 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na' to 'Dil Se Dil Tak' and also hosted many reality shows.

He left an lasting mark on his admirer's hearts.

Here are some lesser-known facts about the late actor

- Sidharth was a student of St. Xavier’s High School, Fort, Mumbai

- Sidharth had a degree in Interior Designing from Rachana Sansad School of Interior Design.

- He was active in sports and he was a part of his school’s tennis and football U-19 team which played against the popular Italian club AC Milan when they visited Mumbai under the Festa Italiana.

- He was the runner-up in Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest in the year 2004

- He won the World’s Best Model contest 2005 which took place in Turkey after defeating 40 models from all around the world.

- Sidharth lost his father, during his modelling days after he was not able to recover from lung disorder

- In 2008, Sidharth made his TV debut with 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na'

- Sidharth made his debut in Bollywood with the movie 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' in 2014

- In 2016, Sidharth acted in a Kazakhstan movie called 'Business in Kazakhstan'.

- He hosted some shows such as Savdhaan India (2014), India’s Got Talent 6 (2015) and India’s Got Talent 7 (2016).

- He won the 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ka Khiladi' in 2016 and also won Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in 2019.

- Sidharth made his OTT debut with 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in 2018

