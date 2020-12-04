Siddharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee roped in the third instalment of ZEE5’s 'Broken But Beautiful'

It's official! Fans of ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club's highly-anticipated love story – Broken But Beautiful Season 3 can rejoice, as the makers have finally revealed a romantic couple of the third season of the successful franchise. The jodi who is all set to win the hearts of the audience this time is none other than Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee!

The makers have launched a soul-touching musical logo of the show in September this year that beautifully ended at a point which was quite intriguing and has left many wondering about the actors playing the lead couple in the show!

Ever since content queen Ekta Kapoor announced on social media that the third season of the romantic show wouldn't be featuring the on-screen couple Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi, there was a lot of buzz and speculations regarding the new cast of the show.

Expressing his excitement over bagging the lead role in the popular franchise, Sidharth says, "I am thrilled to announce my association with the season three of Broken But Beautiful, a show which was hugely loved, admired, and appreciated by all. I have heard great things about the earlier two seasons, and I am excited to work with Ekta Kapoor in this one for whom I have all the respect and admiration. I'm looking forward to this one."

Echoing the same sentiments, Sonia Rathee adds, "I was drawn to Rumi's character because of what she stands for and who she is. This season, she goes through a tornado of emotions where we get to see her transform from a girl to a woman, struggling to find her place in the world. Getting the opportunity to tell Rumi's story is more than I can ask for seeing as how I'm going through a similar transition in my own life. To top it all off, I'm getting to work with such incredible people! To say I'm excited is an understatement."

One of the most successful OTT franchises, 'Broken But Beautiful' was loved by one and all and still ranks high on the rating chart. The beautiful original music of the franchise is still the top chart numbers amongst the fans. The first two seasons of Broken But Beautiful showcased a tender love story of individuals (portrayed by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi) who meet in the most unexpected of circumstances and soon become a support system for one another. And now, with the new Jodi - Sidharth, and Sonia – roped in for season 3, fans can't wait to know more about the story of Agastya and Rumi!