Shweta Tiwari's husband Abhinav Kohli claims no domestic violence case was filed against him, they're still in touch

Popular Television actress Shweta Tiwari's husband Abhinav Kohli, who was accused of domestic violence, has claimed that there's no case against him and he's still in touch with her. To prove his point further, the 'Qayamat Ki Raat' actor has shared an alleged screenshot of their recent conversation. Abhinav has also shared screenshots of step-daughter Palak's old post, where she had responded to reports of "molestation" by her stepfather.

Anubhav Kohli wrote, "I read a few news articles today it is not @shweta.tiwari who has made the complaint. She has not even one complaint of domestic violence against me nor a single complaint of me speaking badly to her daughter against me in the last 12 years that I know her. On the 11th August 2019 she did not complain and the complaint has been read out by DCP Sahab on the same day which is on the internet."