Shweta Tiwari's husband Abhinav Kohli claims no domestic violence case was filed against him, they're still in touch

Popular Television actress Shweta Tiwari's husband Abhinav Kohli, who was accused of domestic violence, has claimed that there's no case against him and he's still in touch with her. To prove his point further, the 'Qayamat Ki Raat' actor has shared an alleged screenshot of their recent conversation. Abhinav has also shared screenshots of step-daughter Palak's old post, where she had responded to reports of "molestation" by her stepfather.
Anubhav Kohli wrote, "I read a few news articles today it is not @shweta.tiwari who has made the complaint. She has not even one complaint of domestic violence against me nor a single complaint of me speaking badly to her daughter against me in the last 12 years that I know her. On the 11th August 2019 she did not complain and the complaint has been read out by DCP Sahab on the same day which is on the internet."
Sharing a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with a contact named Mrs. Cuddles Kohli, he wrote, "This is our (his and Shweta's) conversation on the 12th April 2020. Lavu/Lovu is Palak Tiwari. I am a victim of victim card."
In his recent post, he shared a screenshot of Palak Tiwari's Instagram post about accusations of physical assault, he questioned her: "Lovu why would you delete this post from your Instagram?"
However, at time of writing the article, the said post was still visible on her Instagram handle.
IN 2019, it was reported that Shweta Tiwari had filed a case against her husband, accusing him of making obscene comments and showing vulgar photos to her daughter, and also slapping her. The FIR was alledgely lodged at Samta Nagar Police Station in Kandivali on August 10.
In a new development in the matter, Shweta's daughter Palak had penned a lengthy note on Instagram, shedding light on the matter. Palak had responded to reports of "molestation" by her stepfather, Abhinav Kohli. She says Kohli never "physically molested" her or "touched inappropriately".
