Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Raja Chaudhary calls her 'an excellent mother and good wife' amid feud with Abhinav Kohli

Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Raja Chaudhary recently spoke about the failed marriages of the actress and the ongoing feud with her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli.

Shweta was first married to Raja for seven years but divorced in 2007. The actress had reportedly filed for divorce stating domestic violence as a reason for their separation.

Shweta then married Abhinav Kohli in 2013, however, separated from him in 2019.

For the past few weeks, Shweta and Abhinav have been fighting it out in the public for their son Reyansh. Raja's name was also dragged into the whole matter.

Now, during an interaction with ETimes, Raja said that though Shweta's marriages did not work, it doesn't make her a bad person. He added that Shweta is a good wife and an excellent mother.