Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Raja Chaudhary calls her 'an excellent mother and good wife' amid feud with Abhinav Kohli

Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Raja Chaudhary recently spoke about the failed marriages of the actress and the ongoing feud with her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli.
Shweta was first married to Raja for seven years but divorced in 2007. The actress had reportedly filed for divorce stating domestic violence as a reason for their separation.
Shweta then married Abhinav Kohli in 2013, however, separated from him in 2019.
For the past few weeks, Shweta and Abhinav have been fighting it out in the public for their son Reyansh. Raja's name was also dragged into the whole matter.
Now, during an interaction with ETimes, Raja said that though Shweta's marriages did not work, it doesn't make her a bad person. He added that Shweta is a good wife and an excellent mother.
He further said that it is just coincidence and Shweta's bad luck that history is repeating itself with her and her second marriage too has failed.
Raja also said that Shweta should allow Abhinav to meet his son. The actor stated that Shweta needs to understand that as a couple no matter what the problems might be in a relationship, a father will not harm his own son or daughter.
Abhinav had recently accused Shweta of abandoning their son at a Mumbai hotel while she headed to South Africa to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
He posted several videos on Instagram and claimed he went 'hotel to hotel' looking for his son.
Reacting to the claims, Shweta said that she had informed Abhinav about her participation in the reality show.
