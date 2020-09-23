Shweta Tiwari tests positive for COVID-19

Popular Television actress Shweta Tiwari has tested positive for COVID-19. The 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' actress revealed that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week and has been quarantining at home. This comes a week after her co-star Rajeshwari Sachdev tested positive for COVID-19.

In an interview with ETimes, Tiwari revealed that she had taken the COVID-19 test after she developed a cough. The 'Bigg Boss 4' winner said that she has sent her son Reyansh to live with his father Abhinav Kohli, while her daughter Palak is staying with her, maintaining social distancing at home.

"I am drinking lots of hot water essentially and reading a lot. I had symptoms for the first three days. I got tested on September 17. But now I am okay. I have to quarantine myself till October 1 at least. My next test will happen on September 27," she told the media outlet.

After actress Rajeshwari Sachdev tested positive, her husband, actor Varun Badola, had himself tested. His report was negative.

"I took the Covid test after my wife tested positive. Just received my result and it is negative. A big thank you to all who prayed for my good health. Your wishes do not just keep me going, but alive too," Varun had shared on Instagram.

He had also given an update on Rajeshwari's health, by adding, "My wife Rajeshwari is doing fine. Waiting for her to recover."

The actors who have been shooting for 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' have taken a break from work.

"Hello Everyone! Ho gaya ji humko bhi... I've tested positive for Covid- 19. Got myself tested when I started showing a few symptoms and have isolated plus quarantined myself at home. I am under the doctor's Supervision and all seems in control," Rajeshwari had announced on social media on September 17.