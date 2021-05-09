Shweta Tiwari rubbishes Abhinav Kohli's claim that she abandoned son for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Television actress Shweta Tiwari on Saturday hit out at her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli, after he accused her of abandoning their son Reyansh.

Abhinav had posted a few videos on Instagram and had said that Shweta has abandoned Reyansh at a hotel in Mumbai while she participates in Khatron Ke Khiladi. He also said that he went to the police station, however, he didn't receive any kind of help.

He also said that he was unaware of her travel plans and has no idea where their son is.

Abhinav Kohli is involved in a bitter custody dispute with Shweta Tiwari.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shweta denied not informing Abhinav about her travel plans and said that the child is safe with her family.

Rubbishing Abhinav's claims, Shweta said that she had informed him over a phone call that she will be away. The actress claimed that Reyansh is safe with her mother and daughter Palak.

Shweta said that she was surprised to the videos posted by Abhinav. She further said that as per the High Court orders, Abhinav is allowed to speak to Reyansh for only half an hour every day but he speaks for a longer period and they never stop him.

She added that it is shocking to know that he doesn't know where the child is.

Earlier, Abhinav had also accused Shweta of torturing Reyansh.

Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame Shweta Tiwari married Abhinav Kohli in 2013. The couple separate after Shweta accused Abhinav of domestic violence.

For the unversed, in 2019, it was reported that Shweta had filed a case against her husband, accusing him of making obscene comments and showing vulgar photos to her daughter, and also slapping her.

However, in a recent interview, he opened up about the domestic violence allegations against him and said that he is not a 'wife-beater.'