Shweta Tiwari posts another picture flaunting her toned abs, Anita Hassanandani calls her 'Super Hot'

Television actress Shweta Tiwari is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa.

The actress, who is setting major fitness goals, recently shared a new picture of herself flaunting her toned physique.

She can be seen in a high-neck, horizontally striped crop top which she has paired with a pair of denim and sports shoes.

In the caption of the picture, Shweta revealed that the photo is clicked by her KKK co-contestant Abhinav Shukla.

Have a look at her post here: