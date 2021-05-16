Shweta Tiwari posts another picture flaunting her toned abs, Anita Hassanandani calls her 'Super Hot'

Television actress Shweta Tiwari is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa.
The actress, who is setting major fitness goals, recently shared a new picture of herself flaunting her toned physique.
She can be seen in a high-neck, horizontally striped crop top which she has paired with a pair of denim and sports shoes.
In the caption of the picture, Shweta revealed that the photo is clicked by her KKK co-contestant Abhinav Shukla.
Have a look at her post here:
Soon after Shweta posted the click, netizens took to the comments section to praise her look. Her picture also left actress Anita Hassanandani impressed. "Super hot," Anita commented.
Sara Khan dropped a heart emoji while Sangeeta Bijlani wrote, "Sexyyyy."
Recently, during a fun session with Arjun Bijlani, Shweta spilled the beans on how she maintained her abs.
In a video shared by Arjun, the actor is heard asking her, “Aapke chyawanprash ka naam kya hai (What is the name of your chyawanprash)?" Shweta revealed it’s nothing but hard work. "Roz exercise, hard work," said the 40-year-old.
Meanwhile, among the other contestants participating this year in the adventure-based reality show are Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal and Sana Makbul.
The show will be hosted by Bollywood director Rohit Shetty. Reportedly, the show will air in the month of July.
Shweta has been mired in controversy in recent days after her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli accused her of keeping him away from their son in her absence. Shweta retaliated by saying that Abhinav hasn't contributed to the child's upbringing, and is having a negative effect on him. She had also shared a CCTV footage and alleged that Abhinav Kohli physically abused her.