Shweta Tiwari gets relief from court in FIR filed by her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli

When television actress Shweta Tiwari had gone to Cape Town for the shoot of her reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli had accused her that she has abandoned their son Reyansh and left.
Tiwari and Kohli have been at loggerheads over their son Reyansh for a long time.
Kohli had also shared several videos on Instagram, urging various authorities to take legal action against her.
He had also alleged that the actress fled the country in violation of the proceedings pending before the court.
Responding to this, a source close to Tiwari has reportedly shed some light on the allegations made by Kohli. The source said it is correct that an FIR was filed in 2021 for the alleged offence committed in 2017 which pertains to forging of NOC of Kohli permitting their minor son to apply for a visa for travelling to the UK.
The source further stated that as per Kohli, his signature on the NOC was forged by Tiwari which seems rather odd as in the same year he had gone ahead and given another NOC for the purpose of securing visa for their son to travel to the same country. The source further added that if Kohli's signature was forged by Tiwari then why would he give the same NOC at a subsequent date for travel to the same country.
Furthermore, if the alleged forging was committed in 2017 then why did Abhinav wait until 2021, the source mentioned.
However, according to media reports, Shweta’s application came in her favour after a session judge allowed the anticipatory bail application, post considering the intervention application filed by Kohli through his lawyer.
After hearing the submission, it was held that there was no ground necessitating the arrest of Tiwari and that she is entitled to protection from arrest.
Shweta is yet to share her inputs on this matter.