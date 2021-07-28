Shweta Tiwari gets relief from court in FIR filed by her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli

When television actress Shweta Tiwari had gone to Cape Town for the shoot of her reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli had accused her that she has abandoned their son Reyansh and left.

Tiwari and Kohli have been at loggerheads over their son Reyansh for a long time.

Kohli had also shared several videos on Instagram, urging various authorities to take legal action against her.

He had also alleged that the actress fled the country in violation of the proceedings pending before the court.

Responding to this, a source close to Tiwari has reportedly shed some light on the allegations made by Kohli. The source said it is correct that an FIR was filed in 2021 for the alleged offence committed in 2017 which pertains to forging of NOC of Kohli permitting their minor son to apply for a visa for travelling to the UK.