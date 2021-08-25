e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 03:07 PM IST

Shubhaavi Choksey joins cast of Ekta Kapoor's 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2'

Shubhaavi is known for portraying various roles in television shows and also in films like 'Dhadak'.
IANS
Actress Shubhaavi Choksey will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2'. This daily soap is going to bring out a complex relationship of 'Ram' and 'Priya' essayed by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, and Shubhaavi is going to play Ram Kapoor's step-mother 'Nandini' in the serial.

Shubhaavi is known for portraying various roles in television shows and also in films like 'Dhadak'. She expresses her happiness on joining the cast of the show and says: "'Bade Acche Lagte Hain' is a show that has managed to successfully change the flow of how viewers looked at television shows back then. I cannot express how happy I am to come onboard and be a part of this amazing project and join this franchise."

"Looking forward to seeing the viewers' reaction to season 2 and hoping that they shower as much love as they did to the previous one," she concludes.

'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' will air from August 30 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 03:07 PM IST
