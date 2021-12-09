‘Should a woman die after divorce?’: Kamya Panjabi slams troll who said she failed to ‘save’ her first marriage

Television actress Kamya Panjabi, who is known for her unfiltered responses and opinions on social media recently pulled up a troll who said that she failed to 'save' her first marriage.

On Wednesday, Kamya had posted a video on Instagram where she spoke about women empowerment. A user commented on the post which read, “Ek apni shaadi to bacha ni payi talaq ho gya. Fir dusri shadi...had hai (You could not even save your own marriage. You got divorced, and then married for the second time. This is the limit).”

Slamming the troll, Kamya replied, “So? Mujhe khush rehne ka ya jeene ka koi haq nahi hai? Talaq ho gaya toh aurat ko marr jaana chahiye? Talaq se zindagi khatam ho jaati hai aurat ki? Aap jaisi soch rakhne waalo ke khilaaf aaj harr ladki ko apni awaaz uthani padegi our utha bhi rahi hai... Mujhe kamzor naa samajna main ladki hoon lad sakti hoon (Do I have no right to stay happy? If divorced, should a woman die? Divorce is not the end of one’s life. Every girl needs to raise her voice against people with a mindset like yours. And, they are raising their voices. Do not think of me as weak. I am a woman and I can fight).”

Advertisement

Kamya married Bunty Negi in 2003. The two welcomed daughter Aara in 2009. However, they got divorced in 2013. In 2020, the actress married her boyfriend, a Delhi-based doctor Shalabh Dang, who had a son from his previous marriage, Ishaan.

In October 2021, Kamya joined Congress. Shooting to popularity with her appearance in the reality show "Bigg Boss-7" (2013), Panjabi has been working in the entertainment industry for over two decades and had expressed a desire to join politics and serve the masses.

Kamya, 42, has worked in several teleserials including "Banoo Main Teri Dulhann", "Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak", "Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki", "Rethi", Astitva... Ek Prem Kahani", "Piya Ka Ghar", and "Kyun Hota Hai Pyaar".

Besides, she has acted in Bollywood films like "Na Tum Jaano Na Hum", "Yaadein", "Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani", "Koi.. Mil Gaya", and music videos like "Mehndi Mehndi" and a play "Pajama Party."

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 09:54 AM IST