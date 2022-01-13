‘Shocked by such delicate sensitivities’: Divyanka Tripathi calls out netizen for questioning her ‘Indian mosquitoes’ remark

Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who doesn't shy away from giving befitting replies to trolls and those coming for her on social media, shared a conversation with an Instagram user over 'Indian mosquitoes'.

It all started when Divyanka posted a series of pictures from her workout session captioned as, “Famous Indian Mosquitoes were my alarm clock today. Hope you all had a better night?!”

An Instagram user, who later deleted the comment wrote, “Using the term Indian Mosquitoes sounds very derogatory to the country. I am a big fan of yours but don't appreciate the coined term.”

Sharing a screenshot of the same on her Instagram stories, Divyanka stated, “I'm in India. These mosquitoes are in India. I'm a famous Indian. Those mosquitoes can be famous too. Why this bias between humans and insects? Tch Tch! (Above caption was meant to be funny) If you are being serious, then on a serious note - Let's become mature and real instead of being uber-sensitive Indians & let's better call a spade a spade! Bharat mein, mere ghar ke baaju mein open naala hai aur yahan macchhar hain! Aur Yeh sach hai! Amazon ke jungle mein bhi macchhar hain.... Yeh boloon to kya Amazon waasiyon ko bura lagna chahiye? Come on chhoti chhoti baaton pe serious mat ho! Bade bade masle bhi hain hamare aas paas!”

She captioned the conversation as, “I do get shocked by such delicate sensitivities! Macchhar se zyada aisi nazuk soch se pareshaan hoon ab!”

Divyanka's last show on the small screen 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' was also with Balaji Telefilms and was a super success. In fact, she became a household name with the role of Ishita in the show.

She was last seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' and won the hearts of her fans all over again with her amazing performance on the show.

