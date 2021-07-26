Shoaib Ibrahim's father suffers brain stroke; wife Dipika Kakar requests fans to pray for him

Actress Dipika Kakar has requested her fans and followers to pray for her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim's father as he had suffered a brain stroke.
Dipika reshared Shoaibh's Instagram story in which the actor wrote that his dad had a brain stroke on Sunday morning and has been admitted to the intensive care unit.
"Need you Prayers and strength once again!! Papa has had a brain stroke today morning and is in the ICU presently!! Please please aap sab dua kijiyega ki Allah unhe theek kar dein (Please pray for his speedy recovery)."
Shoaib's father was hospitalised in February this year as well. The actor had shared a post on February 14 with his father from the hospital and captioned it, "Alhamdulilla".
Shoaib and Dipika are quite active on social media and keep treating their fans with their loved-up pictures and fun reels.
The two tied the knot with each other on February 22, 2018. Their love story is no less than a fairy tale. They met on the sets of popular daily show 'Sasural Simar Ka', became friends and eventually fell in love.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Dipika, who became a household name with her character Simar from the show 'Sasural Simar Ka', returned for the second season of the show, and made her exit in two months.
