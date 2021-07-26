Shoaib Ibrahim's father suffers brain stroke; wife Dipika Kakar requests fans to pray for him

Actress Dipika Kakar has requested her fans and followers to pray for her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim's father as he had suffered a brain stroke.

Dipika reshared Shoaibh's Instagram story in which the actor wrote that his dad had a brain stroke on Sunday morning and has been admitted to the intensive care unit.

"Need you Prayers and strength once again!! Papa has had a brain stroke today morning and is in the ICU presently!! Please please aap sab dua kijiyega ki Allah unhe theek kar dein (Please pray for his speedy recovery)."