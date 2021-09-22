'Shining personality, loving son, beautiful friend': 'Bigg Boss OTT' winner Divya Agarwal remembers Sidharth Shukla

Reality show star Divya Agarwal, who lifted the winner's trophy on 'Bigg Boss OTT', penned an emotional note after remembering actor Sidharth Shukla.

The 40-year-old late actor passed away on September 2 due to a heart attack.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divya wrote: "Someone rightly said, “Those we love and lose are always connected by heartstrings into infinity.” I heard about Sidharth Shukla’s heartbreaking news moments before my finale. It was shocking and so numbing. His professional journey has taught me, inspired me and many others in the industry. A shining personality, loving son and a beautiful friend- that’s Sidharth Shukla. Those we love don’t go away, they always live through our memories and conversations."

Sharing a picture of the late star, Agarwal added in another story: "Thank you for everything Sidharth. You were truly loved and will be missed, immensely. Rest in peace."

Earlier, Pratik Sehajpal, one of the top five finalists of 'Bigg Boss OTT', had also expressed his shock after learning about the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Pratik had posted a picture of Sidharth to pay his respects, and shared that he always had the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner in the "back of my head when I was in the show".

"Got to know very late as was in the show. He inspires me so much because of what a strong and hardworking man he is. Somewhere I always had him in the back of my head when I was in the show. As much as I got to know him, He is a great man! HE STILL IS. Strong souls live forever. #foreversidhartshukla," wrote Pratik.

