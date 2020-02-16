Shilpa Shinde claims she dated 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla, says he was abusive and 'used to hit her'

Television actress and winner of "Bigg Boss 11" Shilpa Shinde has claimed that she was in a relationship with actor and "Bigg Boss 13" winner Sidharth Shukla.

"Yes we had an affair and Sidharth Shukla was a very abusive and aggressive man in the relationship. He was possessive and used to hit me a lot," Shilpa told spotboye.com.

Before Sidharth's win, she asserted that Sidharth, who became the most-talked-about contestant of the show, should not win the reality TV show.

"I really don't want this to happen. A person like Sidharth cannot win this show. It will be a disaster. He doesn't deserve it and is not worth the title," said Shilpa.

In "Bigg Boss 13", Sidharth was known for his close bond with housemate Shehnaz Gill.

After spending almost five months in the "Bigg Boss 13" house, actor Sidharth Shukla has been declared winner of the show. He has defeated co-contestant and model Asim Riaz.

Sidharth won the "Bigg Boss 13" trophy and a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh.

During his stint on the show, Sidharth has wooed the audience a lot -- whether it was his violent fights with Asim or his romantic connection with Shehnaaz Gill or "aisi ladki" spat with Rashami Desai.

While staying in the house, Sidharth even caught Typhoid and was under medication for a few weeks. But he didn't give up. He came back as a warrior, and now has emerged as the winner.

Other contestants who reached the finale were Asim, Shehnaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra. Paras quit the show by taking away the cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

Also, apart from Sidharth and Paras, other finalists won a trip to Abu Dhabi with their loved ones.