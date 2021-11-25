Shilpa Shetty wants Kirron Kher to adopt her for THIS reason; watch video

Veteran actress Kirron Kher has resumed the shoot of the fresh season 'India's Got Talent' with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Manoj Muntashir and Badshah.

Kher was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma and had last month expressed excitement to return to work.

On Wednesday, Shilpa who is judging the reality show this year, gave a glimpse of their first day of the shoot.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Dhadkan' actress shared a BTS clip in which she shows Kirron Kher's jewels. She jokes that she comes on shooting only to look at the jewellery and that the actress-turned-politician should adopt her as her son won't wear all the jewellery she owns.

However, Kirron gently declined Shilpa’s request with her apt reaction. She tells Shilpa that if her son, Sikander, has to, he will wear.

She goes on to add that she told Sikander the other day that she will sell some of her jewellery since he is not getting married. However, Kher revealed that Sikander warned her not to.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "BTS on IGT. Garma Garam… First day, first show with the NEW JURY: @kirronkhermp @badboyshah @manojmuntashir."

Moments after she shared the post, Sikander commented, "Hahaha I wear her saree’s on a regular basis .. for cardio."

Replying to him, Shilpa wrote, "ha ha ha. You take the saris will keep the jewels."

Meanwhile, on returning to the show after cancer diagnosis, Kirron Kher had earlier said, "'India's Got Talent' has always been close to my heart. This being my 9th year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home. Year on year, 'India's Got Talent' is known to encourage and put the spotlight on varied and exceptional talent from across the country and every time, I am left in awe as the quality of talent just keeps getting better and better."

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 01:08 PM IST