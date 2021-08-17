Shilpa Shetty resumes shooting for 'Super Dancer 4' as husband Raj Kundra remains in judicial custody: Report

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has reportedly resumed the shoot of 'Super Dancer Chapter 4' amid her husband, businessman Raj Kundra's arrest in an alleged porn films case.

Shilpa had taken a break from the reality show after Raj's arrest on July 19. Shilpa had also judged the previous seasons of the show with filmmaker Anurag Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapur.

According to a report in ETimes TV, Shilpa is shooting for next week's episode on August 17.

The report also stated that the makers of 'Super Dancer' were waiting for her to return and did not want to get another celeb in her place. They are also hopeful that Shilpa will continue on the show till the end of the ongoing season.

The ETimes report also mentioned that it was an emotional decision for the actress to gather courage and get back to work after her husband got allegedly involved in the porn apps case.

It may be mentioned that in Shilpa's absence, many celebBollywood celebrities like Sangeeta Bijlani, Sonali Bendre, Moushumi Chatterjee and Karisma Kapoor appeared as special guests.

Reportedly, the upcoming episode will have Indian Idol winners making an appearance on the show.

Meanwhile, Shilpa was recently a part of the virtual fundraiser for ‘We For India’ on the occasion of Independence Day. It was her first appearance after she made a strong statement around her husband’s arrest in the ongoing porn films case.

During the segment, she shared how yoga can help keep negativity at bay and also demonstrated some breathing exercises.

Earlier this month, Shilpa in a statement requested people to respect the family's privacy, especially that of her children, and let law take its course.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 12:41 PM IST