Shehnaaz Gill's childhood photo with her family goes viral, fans say 'Bachpan se hi sundar hai'

An unseen childhood photo of actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Shehnaaz Gill is doing the rounds on social media platforms and fans can't stop gushing over her cuteness.

In the throwback photo, Shehnaaz is seen posing with her family including her brother Shehbaaz.

The 'Honsla Rakh' actress is seen sitting on her father’s lap while her mother is sitting beside them, holding her son. Shehnaaz is sporting short hair and is seen wearing a blue sweater with a pair of printed blue jeans.

As soon as the photo surfaced online, fans took to the comments section and gushed over her cuteness.

A user wrote, "Bachpan se hi sundarr hai."

"Such a cutie she is," a fan commented, whereas another user wrote, "Shehnaaz didn't lie when she said 'Mein paida hi sundar huyi thi'.

For the unawares, Shehnaaz was often heard saying 'Main paida hi sundar huyi thi' in 'Bigg Boss 13'.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shehnaaz was last seen at the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 15', wherein she paid a tribute to late actor and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. She was later spotted with Shilpa Shetty on the sets of an upcoming show, piquing the interest of fans.

On the movie front, Shehnaaz was last seen in 'Honsla Rakh' with Diljit Dosanjh.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 03:08 PM IST