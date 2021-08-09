Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla's viral pics from Lonavala send 'SidNaaz' fans into a frenzy

'Bigg Boss 13' contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who are rumoured to be dating, were recently spotted together in Lonavala and their pictures are currently going viral on the internet.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly know as 'SidNaaz', gained massive fan following their stint in Salman Khan's reality show. The duo keeps trending on social media as their fans miss their cute chemistry in the show.

On Monday, pictures from their trip to Lonavala made their way to the internet and sent fans into a frenzy.

The photos showed the duo enjoying coffee. They are seen wearing matching outfits.