Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla's viral pics from Lonavala send 'SidNaaz' fans into a frenzy

'Bigg Boss 13' contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who are rumoured to be dating, were recently spotted together in Lonavala and their pictures are currently going viral on the internet.
Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly know as 'SidNaaz', gained massive fan following their stint in Salman Khan's reality show. The duo keeps trending on social media as their fans miss their cute chemistry in the show.
On Monday, pictures from their trip to Lonavala made their way to the internet and sent fans into a frenzy.
The photos showed the duo enjoying coffee. They are seen wearing matching outfits.
Reacting to the viral pictures, a fan tweeted: "From matching clothes on WKW to matching clothes while going out together, we have honestly come a long way! These two beautiful persons who showed me the beauty of love are happy together & I can't be happier!"
"Just look at them #SidNaaz shining together and we all were so lucky this time that we got their pics," wrote another.
Recently, in an interview with Janice Sequeria, Shehnaaz Gill opened up about her bond with the 'Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya' actor.
She said, "Ye rishta pure hai, genuine hai, uski taraf se bahot zyda pure tha or meri taraf se bhi hai, but bht cute sa rishta hai humara, uski taraf se jo pyaar ata hai na, mujhe bahot acha lagta hai. Toh mein yeh khud maanti hu ye rishta hai alag. Ek Family type."
On the professional front, Sidharth and Shehnaaz have done a few singles together. They featured together in Neha and Tony Kakkar’s Shona Shona and Dil Ko Karaar Aaya apart from Bhula Dena.
The duo will also be seen in an upcoming song, sung by Shreya Ghoshal.
Meanwhile, Shehnaaz wrapped up her Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh' with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The actress shot for the film in Canada. The will hit the theatres on Dussehra this year.
