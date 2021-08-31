Shehnaaz Gill sets the internet ablaze with her latest pics in a sexy black outfit; see photos

Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill, who was also one of the most talked-about contestants of 'Bigg Boss 13', set the internet ablaze with her sizzling photos on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shehnaaz posted a series of pictures from her smouldering hot photo shoot by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

In the pictures, Shehnaaz looks absolutely stunning as she strikes several poses for the camera wearing a sexy see-through black dress.

She looks unrecognisable with her short hair and sultry look.

"With some stories, you really can't rush things. And it's often best just to sit back and enjoy the journey for what it is," she captioned her post.

Check out the photos here:

Minutes after she posted the pictures, fans took to the comments section to praise her new avatar. Many of them dropped fire and heart emojis.

While a fan commented, "Hottest Girl in the town," another called her "Beauty queen."

Shehnaaz won hearts with her happy-go-lucky personality on 'Bigg Boss' but, of late, her drastic physical transformation is making headlines.

Her sense of fashion has become the talk of the town and the actor often sets the internet on fire with her latest pictures.

On the work front, Shehnaaz is gearing up for the release of her Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh.' She has also appeared in a few music videos after 'Bigg Boss'.

Shehnaaz, along with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla, recently appeared as a special guest on 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3'

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 12:16 PM IST