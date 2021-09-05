'She has two daughters and Shehnaaz Gill': Vikas Gupta slams celebs who are 'eager to help' Sidharth Shukla's mother

TV producer and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Vikas Gupta slammed celebrities and their PRs who are 'eager to help' late actor Sidharth Shukla's mom Ritaa.

Popular actor Sidharth Shukla died in Mumbai on Thursday. The 40-year-old is survived by his mother Rita Shukla, sisters and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill.

Vikas Gupta, on Saturday, took to her Twitter to share a note saying Ritaa Shukla has two daughters and Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill by her side and slammed celebrities for calling her alone.

He tweeted: "All the Celebs & their PR - who are so eager to help #SiddharthShukla Mom saying she is alone Incase You arnt aware She has two daughters & dont forget #ShehnaazGill They have each other & these women can take care of even You All if need be. Others keep them in Ur Prayers"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Popular actor Sidharth Shukla, who died in Mumbai on Thursday, was cremated at Oshiwara crematorium on Friday.

Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla, sisters and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill, who was accompanied by her brother Shehbaz, were present at the crematorium. Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, Abhinav Shukla, Karanvir Bohra, Shefali Jariwala, and Darshan Raval, among others reached the crematorium to pay their last respects to Sidharth.

Several pictures from the cremation ceremony have been doing the rounds on social media, wherein Shehnaaz is looking devastated. According to reports, Shehnaaz was by Sidharth's side when he breathed his last.

The exact reason behind his demise has not been revealed yet. Many reports stated that the 40-year-old actor died due to a heart attack.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 01:04 PM IST