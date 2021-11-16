‘She got it in 2016’: Kavita Kaushik schooled for demanding Padma Shri for Priyanka Chopra; dig at Kangana Ranaut

Television actress Kavita Kaushik, who was last seen in the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss 14" is back in the spotlight for her latest tweet on Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Kavita took to Twitter and shared her reaction to Kangana Ranaut being felicitated with the Padma Shri.

Ranaut received the country's fourth highest civilian honour at a ceremony held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan last week.

Sharing a picture of Priyanka with husband Nick Jonas from their Lakshmi Puja celebration, she wrote, Why didn't she get padamshree!? Fantastic actor, Brilliant human being, Globally a huge success and has put indian culture on a pedestrial without holding a flag about it! And yes has never insulted any senior or contemporary artist or anyone for that matter! She is awesome!!

In no time, Kavita was called out for not knowing that Chopra Jonas had already received the prestigious award in 2016.

Last year, Kavita headlined after she left Salman Khan's reality show "Bigg Boss 14" after having a spat with fellow contestant and subsequently the winner Rubina Dilaik.

For those unversed, Kavita had entered the reality show as a wild card contestant. However, she had quit the show by storming out of the house after a heated argument.

Kavita Kaushik is best-known for her role as Haryanvi police inspector Chandramukhi Chautala on the comedy show "FIR". It ran for nearly nine years from 2006 till 2015.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 12:53 PM IST