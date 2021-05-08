'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' actor Sooraj Thapar admitted to ICU

Television actor Sooraj Thapar, who is seen in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, has been admitted to the ICU in Mumbai after his oxygen levels dropped.

Sooraj was unwell since the past few days and even had a mild fever.

His sister Vineeta told Navbharat Times that the actor frequently travelled from Mumbai to Goa ever since the shoot location of the show was shifted there amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

Urging everyone to pray for Sooraj's speedy recovery, his sister further shared that while shooting for his show, he used to return to his hotel room and never venture out. He used to take good care of his health and diet and despite that, he fell ill.

Upon his return to Mumbai recently, Sooraj underwent a test for COVID-19, however, the result is still awaited.

The actor had a high fever and his health deteriorated following which he was directly admitted to ICU at a hospital in Malad.

A couple of days back, the Goa government had also halted all shoots taking place in the state owing to the raging COVID-19 cases.

Sooraj had joined the cast of Shaurya last year.

Sooraj has worked in various television shows and films. He has been liked by the audience for his roles in shows like Sasural Genda Phool, Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, Hum Paanch Phir Se, Ek Nayi Pehchaan and many other popular TV shows.

He was also seen in films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Razia Sultan to name a few.