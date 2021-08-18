Advertisement

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Kashmera Shah took to Twitter to react to Shamita Shetty and Akshara Singh's heated argument in 'Bigg Boss OTT' and slammed the latter for age-shaming Shetty.

Shamita and Akshara Singh, who have been at loggerheads in the last couple of days, once again got into a fight on Tuesday. During the argument, Akshara Singh insulted Shamita by saying that she is as old as her mother.

After the argument, co-contestants Nishant Bhat, Moose aka Muskaan Jattana and Pratik Sehajpal were seen making fun of Shetty.

Lashing out at them, Kashmera tweeted: "Shame on you all for age shaming our girls. How dare you? I have got an instant dislike for these four now and I stand by @ShamitaShetty and anyone that goes through this age slamming. You are lucky I am not inside to break your face housemates. @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @biggbossott."

Sharing a clip of the argument, Shah added in another tweet: "Darling #akshara agar @ShamitaShetty ma Ke umar ki hain toh main yeh janna chahti hoon kya tum Ghar pe apne ma se bhi aisi batameezi se baat karti ho?Ab kahan gayi aapko sabhyata? Not cool #ageist "

Previously too, Akshara had age-shamed Shamita by calling her maasi.

Reacting to the same, Kashmera had written: "I am totally with @ShamitaShetty on this issue of age and background l went through this last season when I was inside the house? What does age or background have to do with skill and determination"

Kashmera Shah was seen in 'Bigg Boss 14' as one of the challengers.

Daily episodes of 'Bigg Boss OTT' stream on Voot.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 05:23 PM IST