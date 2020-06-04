'Shall be called Ved': Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul blessed with baby boy

Actor-couple Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul have become parents to a baby boy.

Sumeet, who tied the knot with Ekta in 2018, shared the news in a post on Twitter on Thursday.

The actor said they have named their newborn Ved.

"It's a boy. Shall be called Ved. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliche... Smothering the child every few minutes," he tweeted. Ekta had announced her pregnancy in April by uploading a picture where Sumeet is kissing her forehead while placing his hand on her baby bump.