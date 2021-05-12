'Shaktimaan' actor Mukesh Khanna quashes death rumours, says he's 'perfectly alright’

Actor Mukesh Khanna, who wowed the Indian audience with the tele-series “Shaktimaan” in the 90s and the iconic role of Bhishma Pitamah in "Mahabharat" was recently startled to learn about his death hoax.
The actor shared a video on social media asserting that he was “perfectly alright.”
He wrote on Facebook, “With your blessings, I am completely healthy and safe. I don’t have Covid-19 and I was not admitted to any hospital. I don’t know who created this rumour and I don’t know what is the intention of those who spread such rumours. They tamper with people’s emotions with such false news.”
“What should be the treatment for such mentally unstable people? Who will punish their misdeeds? Enough is enough. Now it is too much. There should be a stop on such fake news,” he added.
Last week, veteran actor Anupam Kher also took to social media and debunked "false" rumours about his wife and politician Kirron Kher, who is suffering from multiple myeloma.
Over the past couple of days, celebs like Lucky Ali, Tabassum were also subjected to death hoax on social media.
Meanwhile on work front, Mukesh was reported to be in talks to turn "Shaktimaan" into a three-film franchise.
"It is a dream come true for me. 'Shaktimaan' was, is and will always be the first Indian superhero, and I also call him the 'super teacher'. I am happy that now we are coming with a bang," said Khanna.
"It is an evergreen, and an extremely contemporary story. In every decade and every century, darkness tries to prevail over light and truth. But ultimately, truth and positivity triumph over," he continued.
"An entire generation has grown up watching and learning from ‘Shaktimaan’. I have been promising ‘Shaktimaan’ fans for a while now that Shaktimaan 2.0 is coming up. So, I am more than happy, and feel extremely responsible towards fans who have literally grown up with me. I have always said 'Vijayee bhava' to everyone, but now I think I need to say the same to myself. May God be with me," Khanna added.
"Shaktimaan" narrates the adventures of the fictional superhero story of the same name Mukesh Khanna essayed in the blockbuster series that aired on Doordarshan from 1997 and 2005.
