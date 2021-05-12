'Shaktimaan' actor Mukesh Khanna quashes death rumours, says he's 'perfectly alright’

Actor Mukesh Khanna, who wowed the Indian audience with the tele-series “Shaktimaan” in the 90s and the iconic role of Bhishma Pitamah in "Mahabharat" was recently startled to learn about his death hoax.

The actor shared a video on social media asserting that he was “perfectly alright.”

He wrote on Facebook, “With your blessings, I am completely healthy and safe. I don’t have Covid-19 and I was not admitted to any hospital. I don’t know who created this rumour and I don’t know what is the intention of those who spread such rumours. They tamper with people’s emotions with such false news.”

“What should be the treatment for such mentally unstable people? Who will punish their misdeeds? Enough is enough. Now it is too much. There should be a stop on such fake news,” he added.