Shaken by Sidharth Shukla's death, Jasleen Matharu hospitalised; says she got messages like 'tum bhi mar jao'

'Bigg Boss 12' fame Jasleen Matharu on Monday said that she has been affected by the sudden death of actor Sidharth Shukla, so much so that she had to be hospitalised.

On Instagram, Jasleen shared a video from the hospital bed and revealed how she landed up there.

The actor-singer said that after she came from Sidharth's house on September 2 and shared the updates on social media, she was subjected to trolling. This affected her and she had to be hospitalised.

She said that she was shaken after hearing the unfortunate news and meeting Sidharth's family.

"The day Sidharth passed away, I had visited his home. I was totally shaken up - first, on hearing the news and then, seeing his family. After meeting Shehnaaz (Gill) and aunty (Sidharth's mother), when I came home, I saw messages I had received, which said, 'Tum bhi mar jao (you also die)'. This is the first time in my life that I have been affected so badly," she said in Hindi.

"I thought to myself - how unpredictable is life, everything feels so strange. I don't know what happened but I had temperature (104 degree) yesterday and I had to be hospitalised. Take care of yourself and pray that I, too, get well soon," Jasleen added.

Earlier, Jasleen has shared her experience on meeting Shehnaaz after Sidharth's demise.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, she had said, "I spoke to Shehnaaz but she is not in a good state. She was just sitting in a spot, blank, nothing to say, lost in her world. I went up to her, tried talking but all she asked me to do was to sit next to her. I saw how disturbed she was and asked her to sleep. Exhausted, she fell sleep. I met her brother, Shehbaaz who is thankfully there for her in this grim hour. He will take good care of Shehnaaz, I am sure."

For those unversed, Jasleen had shared the screen with him on Shehnaaz and Paras Chhabra's show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'.

Sidharth passed away on September 2 in Mumbai. His family members organised a prayer meet for the late actor on Monday evening.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 04:46 PM IST