Shaheer Sheikh's father on ventilator due to severe COVID-19 infection; actor urges fans to keep him in prayers

'Pavitra Rishta' actor Shaheer Sheikh recently revealed that his father is battling a severe COVID-19 infection.

He took to Twitter and shared a picture of his dad captioned as, "My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers."

Actress Hina Khan extended support by tweeting, "Patience my friend, I told you, he will come home healthy and happy very soon.. Inshallah"

Meanwhile actor Vatsal Seth wrote, "Prayers."

Shaheer will soon be seen in 'Pavitra Rishta' season 2 with actress Ankita Lokhande.

Season 2 is centred around Manav, played by Shaheer Sheikh (earlier played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput) and Archana essayed by Ankita, and how their marriage, which was based on a sham, falls apart only for them to realise that their 'Pavitra Rishta' was never bound by just vows and responsibilities.

Shaheer said: "I was stepping into unknown shoes in the first season but the love from the fans made me realise that there is a Manav in me. Manav's innocence and relatability struck a chord with many hearts, and I hope that the viewers continue to love and accept him in the new season".

Actress-turned-producer Bhairavi Raichura's 24 Frames Production has helmed the digital series which will be exclusively available on ZEE5.

Directed by Nandita Mehra, written by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde and Ritu Bhatia, 'Pavitra Rishta...It's never too late' Season 2 will premiere on ZEE5 on January 28.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 09:56 AM IST