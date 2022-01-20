Shaheer Sheikh's father dies after contracting 'severe COVID infection'

Popular television actor Shaheer Sheikh's father, who was on ventilator following a "severe" COVID-19 infection passed away on Wednesday.

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Aly Goni took to Twitter and offered condolences. He wrote, “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S stay strong bhai.”

The "Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi" star had shared on Twitter about his father's health status.

"My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection. please keep him in your prayers," Sheikh wrote alongside a picture of his father.

The name and age of Sheikh's father could not be confirmed immediately.

Sheikh was most recently seen on the reboot of the popular TV show "Pavitra Rishta".

The second season is centred around Manav, played by Shaheer and Archana, and how their marriage, which was based on a sham, falls apart only for them to realise that their 'Pavitra Rishta' was never bound by just vows and responsibilities.

As seen in the trailer, Manav and Archana's story in Season 2 starts from where their marriage ended, and they went their individual ways only to cross paths time and again.

Directed by Nandita Mehra, 'Pavitra Rishta...It's never too late' Season 2 will premiere on ZEE5 on January 28.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 08:39 AM IST