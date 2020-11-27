Shaheer Sheikh ties the knot with Ruchikaa Kapoor just two days after announcing their engagement

Amid the entire country divided over the concept of ‘love-jihad’, popular television actor Shaheer Sheikh has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor.
The news comes just three days after Sheikh announced his engagement on Instagram.
According to a report by E Times, the couple settled for a court marriage given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, they have planned for a traditional wedding in June 2021.
Post their wedding in the court, the couple flew down to Shaheer’s hometown Jammu for a small ceremony, which will be followed by another one at Ruchikaa’s residence in Mumbai.
The ‘Mahabharat’ actor told Bombay Times, that Ruchikaa is honest with her feelings and he is glad to have found a partner with whom he gets to be himself.
Meanwhile, Ruchikaa added that Shaheer’s simplicity and humility drew her towards him.
The couple date for a year and a half after they met on the sets of ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’.
Earlier, Shaheer shared a picture of Ruchikaa, where she's seen beaming with joy as she flaunts her engagement ring, the 'Daastan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali' actor wrote: "#TuHasdiRave excited for the rest of my life.. #ikigai"
For the unversed, Ruchikaa is the Creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd. She's also acted in films like 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Laila Majnu'.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)