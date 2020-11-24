Shaheer Sheikh gets engaged to girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor, says 'excited for the rest of my life'

After the picture garnered attention on the photo-sharing app, elated fans and friends from the industry took to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

A user wrote, "Wowwwww lots of love in and with the picture wishing you and your girl lots of good luck and happiness."

"Happy for you. May you both follow your heart forever, may you both keep cherishing each others feelings forever, in bad or good. So good to see you both happy together," read a comment.

The 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' actor recently put rumours of their relationship to rest by sharing a cute picture with his girlfriend.

"Here you go... after all the morphed pictures, thought of saving you all some time. #ikigai #madMe #girlwiththecurls," he wrote in the caption.