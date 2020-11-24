Shaheer Sheikh gets engaged to girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor, says 'excited for the rest of my life'

Popular Television actor Shaheer Sheikh, who recently made his relationship Instagram official, has got engaged to his girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor. The actor shared a beautiful picture of his fiancée and said that he is 'excited for the rest of his life'.
Sharing a picture of Ruchikaa, where she's seen beaming with joy as she flaunts her engagement ring, the 'Daastan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali' actor wrote: "#TuHasdiRave excited for the rest of my life.. #ikigai"
After the picture garnered attention on the photo-sharing app, elated fans and friends from the industry took to the comments section to congratulate the couple.
A user wrote, "Wowwwww lots of love in and with the picture wishing you and your girl lots of good luck and happiness."
"Happy for you. May you both follow your heart forever, may you both keep cherishing each others feelings forever, in bad or good. So good to see you both happy together," read a comment.
The 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' actor recently put rumours of their relationship to rest by sharing a cute picture with his girlfriend.
"Here you go... after all the morphed pictures, thought of saving you all some time. #ikigai #madMe #girlwiththecurls," he wrote in the caption.
For the unversed, Ruchikaa is the Creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd. She's also acted in films like 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Laila Majnu'.
The lovebirds have reportedly been dating for over a year now and the official announcement about the wedding date is still awaited.
