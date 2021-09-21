Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor name their newborn baby girl Anaya - what does it mean?

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor, who tied the knot in October, 2020, were blessed with a baby girl earlier this month.

Sharing an official post on Instagram about the news, Shaheer also revealed that his baby girl has been named “Anaya”.

He wrote, “Blessed with the gift of life. Filled with immense gratitude… need all your love and good wishes for the journey ahead. Keep us in your prayers #Anaya."

Ruchikaa also shared the same and captioned it as, “And then there were three.”

According to baby naming websites, Anaya is a Hebrew name which means God answers.

The actor, who will be celebrating his first wedding anniversary next month, recently told Pinkvilla that he feels overwhelmed to acknowledge the fact that he’s the father of a little girl now.

Unable to describe his feelings in words, he told the entertainment portal, “I have never ever felt anything close to that, and it took almost three days to sink in.”

“I had no clue what’s happening to me emotionally and mentally," he added.

Shaheer tied the knot with Ruchikaa just three days after he announced his engagement on Instagram in 2020.

The couple had settled for a court marriage amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They reportedly dated for a year and a half after meeting on the sets of ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’.

For the unversed, Ruchikaa is the Creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd. She's also acted in films like 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Laila Majnu'.

Shaheer made his television debut in 2009 with "Kya Mast Hai Life" and has appeared in shows like "Mahabharat: (2013-14 series).

Meanwhile on work front, Shaheer is a part of the ongoing show "Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani".

The show reveals how Shaheer as Dev and Sonakshi (played by Erica Fernandes) have started taking each other for granted.

Shaheer is currently seen in "Pavitra Rishta 2" alongside Ankita Lokhande. Ankita reprises her role as Archana while actor Shaheer Sheikh is set to essay Manav, the character originally played by late Sushant Singh Rajput, and later Hiten Tejwani.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 09:13 AM IST