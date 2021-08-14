Shagufta Ali offered a role in a film amid financial crisis: 'Finally, my prayers are being answered'

Veteran actress Shagufta Ali, who had recently spoken about her financial and health troubles, has reportedly begun working in a new film.

According to reports, Shagufta Ali shot for two days for a film titled 'Sumeru'. It was offered to her by one of her old colleagues in the industry.

The actress, who is undergoing treatment for her eyes, said that her role in the film is small but an important one. She said that her doctors allowed her to do the role as it was not a big one and the lights used while shooting are not as harsh as it used to be in the past.'

In an interview with Spotboye, the actress said that she had gone to Dehradun for shoot. "This has definitely given me some hope and I am wishing that I start getting more work now. Finally, my prayers are being answered," she said.

Earlier this year, Shagufta Ali had spoken about how she had been in financial trouble for a while and had exhausted all her savings. She also spoke about her health issues.

Shagufta Ali had also stated that she sold off her car and jewellery to get over her crisis but the pandemic had only made the matters worse.

The actress has been undergoing treatment for stage 3 breast cancer for the last 20 years and was diagnosed with diabetes six years ago.

After revealing her poor financial condition, Shagufta Ali was offered help by Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), host and filmmaker Rohit Shetty and several others. She also marked her presence on the dance reality show, 'Dance Deewane 3' and they provided her with an aid of Rs 5 lakh.

The actor had also said earlier that she received aid from some of her colleagues from the industry, including 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' star Sumeet Raghavan, 'Savdhaan India' host Sushant Singh and Neena Gupta, her co-star of 'Saans'.

Ali started her career in the late 1980s with appearances in '90s films like 'Hero No 1', 'Mehndi', and 'Sirf Tum'.

The actor went on to star on shows like the medical drama 'Sanjivani', 'Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki' and 'Sasural Simar Ka' among others.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 04:27 PM IST