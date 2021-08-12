e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 02:49 PM IST

Sexy Nia Sharma takes the internet by storm as she goes braless for a photoshoot; see pics

FPJ Web Desk

Popular television actress Nia Sharma is once again taking the internet by storm with her sexy picture.

On Thursday, the 'Jamai Raja' actress posted a braless picture of herself on her official Instagram account.

In the picture, Nia can be seen in a white ripped jeans and a pink crop jacket. he completed her look with chunky necklaces and a bracelet. Her makeup featured cat eyes, nude lips and deep contour.

Check out her stunning pictures here:

Nia never misses a chance to flaunt her phenomenal fashion sense. She often takes to her social media handle to share glimpses of the same.

Her ravishing Instagram videos and pictures never fail to go viral.

Earlier this week, Nia gave a befitting reply to those who trolled her for her choice of clothes.

A few days back, Nia had set the temperature soaring with her sexy pictures and videos. She had treated her fans with a dance video in which she can be seen in a sexy backless top. However, soon after Nia shared the video, netizens trolled her for wearing 'inappropriate' clothes.

In response to her trolls, Nia took to her Instagram and shared a video sporting the same outfit and this time, striking different poses to show off her well-toned body, sexy curves and bare back.

She wrote, "Don’t be reckless while wearing a Blackless (ye bhi utaar de, nangi, kapde nahi hai kya, shameless…) To all of you..Fluck you very much."

Moments after she shared the post, actors Rashami Desai and Nisha Rawal dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

On the work front, Nia was recently seen in the Zee TV web series 'Jamai Raja 2.0' alongside Ravi Dubey.

Shows like 'Jamai Raja', 'Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha' and 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Ishq Mein Marjawan', and 'Naagin' have brought Nia the desired fame.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 02:52 PM IST

