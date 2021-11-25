Security guard doesn't allow Smriti Irani to enter sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' - here's what happened next

Television actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani, who will soon be making her debut as a writer, chose the popular TV show, 'The Kapil Sharma Show', to make an appearance and promote her book.

However, things didn’t go as planned and according to a report in Spotboye, she was stopped from entering the sets of the show.

The report stated that after the Union Minister reached the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in Mumbai, a private security guard stopped her from entering the venue. Smriti Irani doesn't travel with any security and reportedly, that may have led to the confusion in the mind of the security guard.

The shoot was scheduled for November 23 but according to latest updates, she hasn't shot the episode. Also, both Smriti Irani and Kapil Sharma were unaware of the whole issue as the misunderstanding occurred between her driver and the gatekeeper of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Several other reports also state that Smriti Irani had just one hour for the shoot of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and after waiting for half an hour, she left for the airport since she had to catch a flight to Delhi.

When Kapil Sharma came to know about the matter, he reportedly scolded the guard. However, the guard kept asking, "When do ministers travel without security?"

The show features Archana Puran Singh as a judge. The other comedians who are a part of the show are Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarty, and Chandan Prabhakar, among others.

