'Say sorry as soon as possible': Eijaz Khan shares key to successful, happy relationship

Actor Eijaz Khan, who found his ladylove Pavitra Punia in the 14th season of the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss", has shared the key to a successful relationship and it is hilarious.

Eijaz suggested moving beyond "logic" for a successful relationship.

The actor told IANS with a laugh: "Say sorry as soon as possible. Even if you are right or wrong. Forget logic. Sometimes it is not about logic. Just say 'its okay I am sorry and baby let's move forward'."

The 45-year-old actor and Pavitra keep sharing love-filled images for their fans on social media. The couple was seen attending singer Rahul Vaidya's wedding together.