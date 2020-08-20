Saumya Tandon quits 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain' after 5 years for this reason

Popular Television actress Saumya Tandon, who had recently revealed that she was asked to take pay cut by the producers, has quit 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain'. Tandon played the character of Anita Bhabhi also known as Gori Mem in the comedy series.

In an interview with BT, Saumya Tandon confirmed the news and said, "Yes, I have decided to not renew my contract further. Tomorrow (August 21) is my last day of shoot. Finally, people can stop speculating whether I will continue on the show or not."

The 'Jab We Met' actress, who's been a part of the comedy tele-series for 5 years, said that she doesn't see herself playing Anita for another five years and wants to push herself out of the comfort zone by taking new risks in life.

Talking about why she chose to quit amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis when several Television actors have been complaining about the lack of work, she said, "Well, you can say that it’s an impractical decision to quit a stable job, that too, in an established show. But, I realised that being employed and earning a regular income was not exciting enough any more. Desire to grow as an artiste: I want to do projects where there is scope for growth as an artiste."

While the actress denied leaving the show due to pay cut, she had earlier revealed that her payments had been 'severely delayed' amid the coronavirus crisis.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Saumya Tandon had said, "Our payments are also delayed. My payments are severely delayed. So, the payments are yet to be completely cleared. I don’t distrust them and I am sure they should and they would clear but yes, they are delayed. It is sad. They (actors) have their own rents, parents to look after. It is sad that the payments are delayed."

"I don’t know what is the reason behind it, a lot of people say that the networks are also not getting money because of no advertisements but nevertheless, this is the payment of work done. We usually work on a 90 days credit period. The revenue of that work I assume is already there and ideally, it should be cleared. I can still sustain but many others can’t," she added.