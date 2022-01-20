'Sasurji saath me cheers karte hain': Bharti Singh opens up on her bond with Gujarati in-laws

Actor-comedian Bharti Singh, who is married to writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, recently opened up on her bond with her in-laws.

While Bharti is from a Punjabi family, Haarsh hails from a Gujarati family.

Bharti recently interacted with popular twin sisters Surabhi-Samriddhi aka Chinki Minki for a fun segment for their YouTube channel.

During the interaction, Bharti revealed how she adjusted to a Gujarati family after marriage.

When Surabhi-Samriddhi asked, "Drinking state and dry state mein tutu main toh nahi hoti?" (Is there ever a tension between drinking state and dry state). To this, Bharti replied, "Nahi ab vo state bhi drinking state ho gayi hai. Ab toh Sasur ji bhi saath mein cheers karte hai." (No. Now, that state is also a drinking state. Now, father-in-law also sits and drinks).

Later, the sisters asked her to reveal about the most expensive and least expensive gifts that she received at her wedding. Adding humour to her reply, Bharti said that someone travelled to Goa for her wedding and was given a crockery set of 6 ice cream bowls. She said, "Ice cream ke 6 katoriyan kaun deta hai Goa aake, isse accha tum mujhe ‘paan’ khila dete."

Bharti and Haarsh are all set to embrace parenthood as they are expecting their first child together in April 2022. The comedian took to her YouTube channel in December 2021 to share the good news with her fans and followers.

Ever since Bharti and Haarsh got married, they have worked together on several shows including 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', 'Khatra Khatra Khatra' and 'India's Best Dancer'. They had even appeared as a power couple in 'Nach Baliye 8'.

Bharti and Haarsh met and fell in love on the sets of 'Comedy Circus'. They got married in 2017 after being in a relationship for seven years.

