'Sasural Simar Ka' actress Jyotsna Chandola blessed with a baby boy, names him 'Joni'

Television actress Jyotsna Chandola, best known for her role in 'Sasural Simar Ka', has welcomed her first child with her husband and director Nitesh Singh.

Jyotsna recently took to Instagram to share the happy news with an adorable picture in which she can be seen holding the baby in her arms. She also revealed the name of her baby boy.

However, the face of the baby is not seen in the picture.

The couple welcomed a baby boy on June 26 (Saturday).

Jyotsna also thanked fans for all their wishes and blessings and shared that Jonita's baby is Joni. For the unversed, the baby's name is an amalgamation of both Jyotsna and Nitesh's names.

"Jai Guruji and yessssss our joni baby love u all and thnk u for all the good wishes and blessings, its a boy. Jonits ka baby (joni)," she captioned the post.