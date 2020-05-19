'Sasural Simar Ka' actor Ashiesh Roy suffers paralytic stroke, seeks money for on social media for treatment

Popular television and Bollywood actor Ashiesh Roy suffered a paralytic stroke, and is currently admitted to the ICU of CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai. Roy, who rose to fame with shows like 'Sasural Simar Ka' took to his social media to seek financial help for his treatment.

The 53-year-old suffered the stroke for a second time with his right arm and right leg immobile to a certain extent. He wrote on Facebook, "I am in the ICU, very ill. Need urgent money for dialysis."

Ashiesh’s co-stars Jyotsna Chandola and Vinta Nanda expressed their concern and offered help. Fans also went on to ask for the actor’s address so they can chip in as well.

Actress Tina Ghai revealed to an entertainment portal that Roy was found by his driver on Tuesday morning. He is currently on a ventilator, but is talking and is aware of his current situation.

Ashiesh has worked in several TV shows like Byomkesh Bakshi, Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Mere Angne Mein, and Aarambh.

The entertainment industry has suffered a massive setback due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many artists and technicians are jobless and seeking financial aid to survive in the coming days.

On Sunday, TV actor Manmeet Grewal committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. He was 32.

Manmeet's wife found him hanging by a dupatta (scarf) in the bedroom from a ceiling fan. She tried saving him but did not get get any help from neighbours who feared the actor may have contracted the coronavirus, according to a Mid-Day report. A security guard in the building finally came forward and cut the dupatta to bring down the body. Manmeet was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

The actor was facing financial crisis and was in debt. According to police sources, Manmeet did not have "money to pay Rs 8500 as rent", the Mid-Day report added. The Khargar police have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the incident

Manmeet appeared in the comedy show "Aadat Se Majboor", which ran from October 2017 to February 2018.