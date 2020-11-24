'Sasural Simar Ka' actor Ashiesh Roy dies at 55 due to kidney failure

Television actor Ashiesh Roy died on Tuesday due to kidney failure. He was 55. The news was confirmed by Amit Behl, Senior Joint Secretary of CINTAA, who told Times of India, "Ashiesh has passed away in his house. Director Arvind Babbal called to inform me about it."

According to actor Sooraj Thapar, who worked with on the serial "Rishta Sajhedari Ka", said that Roy complained of breathlessness before collapsing in the wee hours of Tuesday.

"His staff, who was with him, offered him tea but he refused and started breathing heavily. Then suddenly he collapsed around 3.45 am. He had a kidney ailment and was undergoing regular dialysis too," Thapar told PTI.

According to Roy's caretaker, the actor's condition had significantly improved over the last few months, Thapar said.

Post his hospitalisation, the actor said, Roy had started getting work and had even dubbed for a film last week.

Meanwhile, Roy’s sister will be arriving from Kolkata for the funeral which is expected to be held late evening.

Back in May, Roy had requested fans on Facebook to contribute because he did not have the money for dialysis. Given his inability to bear the medical expenses, he subsequently requested the hospital to discharge him.